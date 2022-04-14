ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish Giant is the newest Boilermaker

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

7-foot-1-inch Swede William Berg has officially joined Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Stockholm-native announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will officially be a Boilermaker basketball player next year, after verbally committing to Purdue in early December.

Head coach Matt Painter announced in a press release that Berg signed his national letter of intent, upping the recruiting class to six commits. Next year’s prospects include Fletcher Loyer, Cam Heide, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Braden Smith and redshirts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell.

“We’re excited to add (Berg) to our 2022 signing class,” Painter said in a press release. “(Berg) has really developed the last couple years and can play facing the basket and with his back to the basket.”

The addition of Berg, assuming he stays with the program until he graduates, would mark 14 straight years that Purdue basketball has had a 7-footer on its roster. Painter will continue his trend of having multiple big men on the team, as 7-foot-4-inch Zach Edey remains on the roster for his junior season.

“Purdue is the ‘Big Man U,’” Berg said in an interview with Pro Insight last December. “They’ve got the necessary experience at developing great big men, and they use them a lot.”

Berg was the center for RIG Luleå, a sports-oriented high school in Sweden. He played for his country’s 16U and 18U teams, winning the Nordic Championships this past summer.

“He has put a lot of work into his game, and his best basketball is ahead of him,” Painter said. “He has a bright future at Purdue.”

