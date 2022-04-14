ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Legislature Slowly Trying to Increase State Transparency

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Michigan is one of the least transparent states in the country. Can the government change that?

Of course they can but for decades calls for more government transparency have been left unanswered.

Thursday a small step was taken. A pack of bills read in committee aimed at streamlining the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijUk5_0f9l089D00

It should be simple, transparency in government. Everybody wants it so why doesn’t Michigan have much of it? Michigan has some of the worst transparency across the nation but now the government is trying to take a little steps to shine some more light and government but is it enough for what the public wants now?

“If it’s a public record, it’s available,” said Rep. Jack O’Malley after the House Oversight committee meeting.

Available but is it accessible? Or easily so? Not so much in Michigan. Depending on the rankings, the state is at or near the bottom of government transparency. Many aspects of the government are exempt from releasing information and those that do, can make FOIA requests a pain.

“FOIA was set up so that the average citizen can get information if they need it,” said O’Malley. But these requests can be costly and take a long time and can be difficult to begin and follow up on.

Thursday the House Oversight committee looked at five bills trying to chip away at the problem.

“That’s what we’re trying to do here is adjust these rules that have been going now since 1976,” said O’Malley, “Maybe we need to adjust them a little bit.”

The bills would make paying FOIA fees easier, take away intentional delays and make FOIA coordinators more accessible.

“Where is my FOIA request? What’s happening to it? I know ‘Hey Eric is the guy need to talk to let me talk to him,’” said O’Malley, “As opposed to just a nameless, faceless bureaucrat.”

Will these bills place Michigan at the top of the rankings? No, the legislature and executive branches are still exempt and all efforts to change that have failed. But they are a step closer.

“We want to make sure that the government agency is not using trickery, if you will, or other means to not give you the information that you need,” said O’Malley.

While these bills were just introduced in committee it’s going to be a while before there’s any movement, and any movement on anything, as the House is not in session all of next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Property appraisers commends state legislature

The Florida Association of Property Appraisers (FAPA) applauds the Florida Legislature for passage of several key property tax exemptions and savings. These bills, if signed into law, will positively affect Florida homeowners, increasing benefits to those who are disabled, widowed, and frontline workers, among others. According to Cregg Dalton, Citrus...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
UPMATTERS

State Legislature OKs $4.8B in infrastructure spending

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — While there are still more federal pandemic relief dollars to be dealt with in the state budget, the Michigan Legislature on Thursday made a big statement on how it wants to use the money, passing an enormous infrastructure spending bill that received widespread bipartisan support.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Foia#House Oversight
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJHG-TV

State Legislature approves $9.5 million for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County could be getting a good chunk of change from the state’s $112 billion budget bill. Jackson County officials requested three projects be included in the state budget at the end of 2021. In a recent news release from Senator George Gainer, he says two of the county’s requests made the cut.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

States Scale Back Food Stamp Benefits Even as Prices Soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income...
DES MOINES, IA
9&10 News

Amid False 2020 Claims, GOP States Eye Voting System Upgrade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For years, Tennessee Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro’s call to require the state’s voting infrastructure to include a paper record of each ballot cast has been batted down in the Republican-dominated Legislature. But as false claims still swirl around the 2020 presidential...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hartford Courant

US: Earnings in wealthy Connecticut increased slowly in 2021. Here’s why

Earnings for Connecticut residents grew more slowly last year than the rest of the U.S., pulled back by weakness in manufacturing and finance, two of its strongest sectors, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Personal income, the measure of an individual’s total earnings from wages, investments, transfer payments from the government — particularly important in the pandemic — ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
9&10 News

MDOT: More Annual Spring Weight Road Restrictions Lifting Next Week

More of Michigan’s annual spring weight restrictions on roads will be lifted beginning next week, says the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Starting Monday at 6 a.m., weight restrictions will be lifted on all trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to and including M-72 from the intersection with M-22 in Empire, east on M-72 to US-131 in Kalkaska, south on US-131 to the south junction with M-72, then east on M-72 ending at US-23 in Harrisville.
EMPIRE, MI
9&10 News

Homeschooling Surge Continues Despite Schools Reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers...
BUFFALO, NY
9&10 News

Biden to Require US-Made Steel, Iron for Infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased —...
U.S. POLITICS
9&10 News

Focus Podcast: Inside the Acquittal

The federal trial of four men in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer is over. Two men face a retrial, but the jury acquitted two others. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are free men. With a mountain of evidence the government said proved they were plotting violence, how did their attorneys get them cleared? Let’s ask them.
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy