ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The contradictory CDC’s Title 42 revocation is pure politics

By Robert Redfield and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnPDu_0f9kzvo000
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it plans to extend the mask mandate on public transportation another 15 days Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The biggest problem in public-health policy is inconsistency. Which is why it doesn’t make sense for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be extending its mask mandate on planes, buses and trains while rolling back Title 42, which has done far more to protect our country (as well as the people entering it) from disease than a flimsy cloth mask ever has.

As we enter an important phase of learning to live with the virus, focusing mainly on severe disease and protecting the most vulnerable, it is time for all mandatory strategies except Title 42 to be removed.

The COVID pandemic was starting back in March 2020 when the CDC made the decision to invoke Title 42 to allow the timely expulsion of some migrants. The United States lacked sufficient immigrant holding facilities that could provide appropriate social distancing and ventilation. We didn’t have any treatments or vaccines, and we were just learning the extent of this emerging threat.

Remember, Title 42 is a public-health tool intended to help protect the health safety of those crossing the border, US border personnel and US communities. In 2020, a growing number of illegal immigrants had active COVID-19 and served as a potential source of spread to all three groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8kwa_0f9kzvo000
The CDC announced it was scrapping Title 42, which permitted Border Patrol officials to expel migrants without hearing asylum claims due to the ongoing pandemic.

US Customs and Border Protection stations were overwhelmed, and not only were agents getting sick, but migrants were passing it among themselves. CDC rightly determined that it was in the interest of public health to send back migrants in danger of being infected rather than continue to try to contain them in a super-spreading environment. Soon, more than 5% were testing positive, and despite best efforts, hospitals in McAllen and Laredo, Texas, and surrounding areas all experienced a wave of COVID cases.

Invoking Title 42 was a “buck stops here” CDC decision based on public health, not politics. Sending close to 2 million people back across our southern border to Mexico since March 2020 has not only helped spare local hospitals but also saved many thousands of lives.

Consider that the United States has a long history of carefully screening immigrants that precedes the inclusion of Title 42 into public-health law, which allows US health authorities to deny entry of people or property into the country “to prevent spread of communicable disease.” We both had relatives enter America legally, including via Ellis Island, more than 100 years ago, with officials carefully examining their necks for the lymph-node swellings of scrofula (tuberculosis). Why should now be any different?

The COVID pandemic is still a significant threat to the lives and health of those who are most vulnerable. So even as we transition back to normal life, it is premature to roll back the use of Title 42 in the battle against SARS-CoV-2 and any emerging variants. We continue to lack substantial real-time screening and treatment facilities at our borders. We also lack social distancing and proper ventilation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEBDa_0f9kzvo000
Customs and Border Protection admitted Monday that lifting Title 42 will “likely” cause an “increase in encounters” with illegal immigrants along the southern border.

We hope that the current CDC and its leadership will reverse course and ground their Title 42 decision in public health rather than as an extension of the administration’s immigration policy. The CDC is responsible for ensuring that COVID-mitigation measures are in place for all illegal immigrants in US custody. It is much more difficult to determine the COVID risk of a migrant than of a traveler on a plane or train — which is why these two policy changes are contradictory and appear driven by politics rather than science. (CDC’s parent, the Department of Health and Human Services, added to the contradiction this week by extending the public-health emergency.)

Let data and public-health improvements at border facilities define which direction Title 42 should ultimately go in, not Washington politics. America is still a land of opportunity and an inspiration to many around the world, but putting migrants at serious health risk and increasing the spread of contagions while chastising legal travelers is not what our founders had in mind.

Robert Redfield, M.D., was director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018 to 2021. Marc Siegel, M.D., is a clinical professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health and a Fox News medical analyst.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

CDC email: Let’s do better with ‘our data’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking its staff to improve how it collects and analyzes public health data, according to an agency email obtained by POLITICO. In the March 16 email, Dan Jernigan, the CDC’s deputy director for Public Health Science and Surveillance, points his staff to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Yale study: CDC’s 5-day COVID quarantine is too short

In late 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered isolation protocols for people who tested positive for COVID-19. A study from researchers at Yale University suggests those protocols are not stringent enough to stop transmission. “Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the omicron variant, CDC is...
EDUCATION
WAFF

ADPH doctor explains CDC’s new COVID-19 calculator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down in Alabama. The threat of the coronavirus is on the decline, at least for now. “If we’ve learned anything, we’ve learned that we can’t really predict what’s going to happen, but for right now we’re in the best situation we’ve been in for the last two years,” Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Marc Siegel
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Customs#Illegal Immigrants#Covid
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alissa Rose

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Raising North Dakota: Concerns over CDC’s changes to developmental milestones

Early detection for any ailment is key, and that includes a child’s development. The developmental milestone checklist can help us be proactive in identifying delays in a child’s development. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated that checklist in the hopes of helping families identify developmental delays sooner. But many fear it could […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
New York Post

US orders all non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai

The US has pulled all “non-essential” consulate employees from Shanghai while warning Americans not to travel to the major Chinese city because of the brutal lockdown that could leave them separated from their kids. The US Department of State pulled the staffers Monday, a day before the quarantine...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy