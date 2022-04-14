ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court for...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes He Did Not Have Good 2021-22 Season Because He Didn’t Average Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook laid it all out during his exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2021-22 season was a disappoint on many levels, but the Westbrook experiment turned out worst than most would have expected. Westbrook declined to take much accountability for how the season went, and even so far as to say he never felt like he was able to be himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
KEYT

Maxey, 76ers try to keep firing in Game 2 against Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers try and go up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Tyrese Maxey had a sensational Game 1. He made 14 of 21 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers for 38 points in 38 turnover-free minutes in Game 1. Utah leads 1-0 in the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks. All-Star Luka Doncic missed Game 1 with a strained left calf. Golden State leads the Denver Nuggets 1-0 in their Western Conference series. Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury in Game 1 but came off the bench. All games are Monday.
NBA
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
KEYT

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award. Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring. The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.
NBA
KEYT

Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 despite having just three hits. Darvish allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. The Padres’ 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout was pulled from Los Angeles’ game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. The three-time AL MVP was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection. Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ligament#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#Golden State
KEYT

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Freeman vs Braves, Hill’s special Patriots’ Day

Freddie Freeman faces the Braves in Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the World Series champions for a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers last month. The 2020 NL MVP is hitting .324 with four RBIs in nine games this season. The showdown is also a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series, and a homecoming for Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen, who pitched 12 seasons for the Dodgers before signing with the Braves last month. Clayton Kershaw starts for Los Angeles after throwing seven perfect innings in his season debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

France’s homer backs rookie Brash, Mariners beat Astros 7-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-2 for a rare series victory against their AL West rivals. The Mariners won their third game in four days with the help of four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash, who got his first career win. Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer for the Astros. José Urquidy took the loss for Houston, allowing six runs in four innings.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Michael Jordan This Week

Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA postseason player of all-time, winning six NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls. He’s been less successful – far less successful – when it comes to his Charlotte Hornets in the postseason. In back-to-back years, the Charlotte Hornets were blown out in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy