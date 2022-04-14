ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular alcoholic drink is recalled due to a label issue which could cause 'intoxication'

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A popular canned espresso martini drink sold at Dan Murphy's and BWS stores around Australia has been recalled due to fears it may cause 'intoxication'.

The Kahlua Espresso Martini cans have labels which incorrectly suggest the drinks are less alcoholic than they actually are.

On the individual cans the label says the alcohol by volume (ABV) level is 4.5 per cent, but on the cardboard label for the four-pack that number is correctly at seven per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtDxL_0f9kzaVz00
The Kahlua Espresso Martini cans have labels which incorrectly suggest the drinks are less alcoholic than they actually are

'Food products with incorrect ABV may cause intoxication and or subsequent injury or illness if consumed,' the recall by Food Standards Australia New Zealand said.

The pre-mixed drinks had been sold at BWS and Dan Murphy's in all states except for the Northern Territory and at independent retailers including IGA in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Customers have been urged to avoid drinking the cans and instead return them for a full refund.

