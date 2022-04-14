ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

'Lori and all her family in Heaven are celebrating today': Sleskinski's mother, prosecution react to guilty verdict

By LAUREN JOHNSON
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prosecution and Lori Ann Slesinski’s mother Arlene Slesinski expressed relief and satisfaction that the jury found Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis guilty of the murder of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. “We are absolutely thrilled with the jury’s verdict, and we are so thankful that they...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Alabama Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Woman Missing Since 2006

An Alabama man has been convicted in the murder of a missing woman who vanished 16 years ago and whose body has never been found, officials said. Derrill Richard Ennis, 41, was found guilty on two counts of capital murder in the 2006 slaying of Lori Ann Slesinski on Thursday following two days of jury deliberations, CBS News reported. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Georgia television station WTVM.
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Opelika, AL
Society
Auburn, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Society
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Attorneys#The 37th Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy