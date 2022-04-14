Electronic Speed Safety Program in I-95 Restore the Corridor Construction Zone to Begin Issuing Violations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians are being warned about fraudulent groups calling to solicit donations to help the families of the two state troopers killed in a crash Monday. Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were trying to help a man who was walking along Interstate 95 near Philadelphia. A driver crashed into them, killing all three. Barely 24 hours later, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy issued his statement about possible fraud. “It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” Kennedy said in the statement. “The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.” For more information on Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, click here.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO