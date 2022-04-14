ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Electronic Speed Safety Program in I-95 Restore the Corridor Construction Zone to Begin Issuing Violations

delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) in partnership with the Delaware State Police announce the warning period for the Electronic Speed Safety Program in the I-95 construction zone in Wilmington ends on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Beginning Monday, April 18, 2022, first-time offenders...

news.delaware.gov



