The houseless population currently residing near Interstate 80 will have until the end of April to find alternative living after a federal judge refused to give lawyers four more months to assist with its housing status. The houseless community has less than 20 days before it is uprooted. Although this decision was allegedly made on the basis of safety concerns for those living near the freeway, it is clear that the court as well as those who reported the encampment do not care about the safety of the houseless population.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO