EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s been on a road trip to the south is likely to have spotted a Raising Cane’s at some point. With 559 locations located mostly in the southern US, they’re something like a chicken finger-focused version of Whataburger; A famous chain that Michiganders may have heard of, but rarely get to try. They’re known for their chicken fingers and their dipping sauce, but to try it you would have had to travel out of state.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO