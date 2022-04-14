ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to afford wedding season

DoYouRemember?

Wedding Guest Causes Mass Debate After ‘Demanding’ Girlfriend Changes Her Outfit

A wedding guest is causing mass debate online after he apparently “demanded” his girlfriend change her outfit or he wasn’t going to accompany her to said wedding. The anonymous man took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to ask for advice from others. He explained that he was taking his girlfriend as his plus one to a co-worker’s wedding, but she was wearing white, and he requested she change out of respect for the bride.
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
The US Sun

I’m a wedding organiser – the mistakes that make your big day tacky – from bows tied to chairs to chocolate fountains

FROM the perfect colour palette to the filling of the cake, there are a hundred different things to consider when planning a wedding. With so many details to keep in mind, your big day can end up as one of the most stressful periods of your life - and sometimes, despite the best efforts, the decorations can look far from elegant leaving a tangy aftertaste of tacky.
