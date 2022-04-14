ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp fans booted from court for alleged violent threats against Amber Heard

By Elizabeth Rosner and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Two superfans of Johnny Depp were ejected from the courtroom in his defamation case after it was discovered they allegedly threatened his ex-wife Amber Heard on social media. AP

FAIRFAX, Va. — Two Johnny Depp superfans who’ve called Amber Heard a “c–t” and “liar” were booted from his defamation trial after authorities discovered they allegedly made violent threats online against the actress.

A Post reporter witnessed the two women looking frazzled when they were approached by court officers in Fairfax, Va., who then booted them from the courtroom.

The duo, identified by a source as Brooke Walsh and Isabelle Orsini, were among the dozens of supporters to sit in the gallery this week in support of Depp.

Orsini was escorted out of the courthouse by at least four guards Thursday and told she was barred from entering.

“I Can’t Wait For The Day I Kill Amber Heard,” Walsh allegedly wrote online, calling her “ that mermaid ‘c—t” in another post that references her role in “Aquaman.”

Both women attended the trial to support Depp, who is suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million in damages — claiming she defamed him when writing in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.” Depp wasn’t named in the op-ed, but says it ruined his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation.

Heard’s lawyers accused Depp of sexually assaulting their client by penetrating her with a liquor bottle in court this week — a claim Depp’s team strongly denies.

A source told The Post that presiding Judge Penney Azcarate has grown frustrated with scores of Depp fans, who are apparently being disrespectful and sticking their gum under the courtroom benches.

Orsini allegedly wrote a tweet addressed to “Mr. Heard” saying, “My legs are strong enough to break your face…Threaten johnny depp again and you’ll see what I mean.”

The Fairfax County Sheriff said its office has “developed and implemented extensive security measures in consultation with the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court who is presiding over the trial.

Brooke Walsh, a Johnny Depp superfan attending his trial to support him, allegedly threatened to kill Amber Heard on social media.
Isabelle Orsini was escorted from the courthouse by at least four guards after she allegedly threatened Amber Heard with physical violence online.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not comment on any threat/person/removal that might compromise security and any related investigation,” it added.

Walsh did not respond to multiple requests for comments, and Depp and Heard’s team declined to comment.

Orisini denied being a Depp “fan.”

“First of all we aren’t fans, we are abuse survivors who are supporting another survivor,” she said, referring to allegations that Heard also physically abused Depp. “But this is a private matter that we are still getting sorted with the sheriffs.

“But this kind of thing does not belong in newspapers. This isn’t entertainment, this is a domestic violence trial where a man was almost killed, and we are private citizens.”

Isabelle Orsini denied being a Johnny Depp superfan and described herself as an abuse survivor there to support another abuse survivor.

