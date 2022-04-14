ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Says 2,557 People Evacuated on Thursday

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian...

US News and World Report

Gunfire Heard Near Russia-Ukraine Border, Russian Local Officials Say

(Reuters) - Gunfire was heard on Wednesday near a Russian village in a western region which borders Ukraine, Russian regional authorities said. It was not immediately clear what happened as regional authorities in the Kursk region gave contradictory accounts, and deleted an earlier statement which said a border checkpoint had come under fire.
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Ukraine Marines Surrender in Key Port of Mariupol, Says Russia

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -More than a thousand Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday of Moscow's main target in the eastern Donbas region which it has yet to bring under its control. If the Russians seize the Azovstal industrial district,...
Fox News

Sasse replies to China's warning US is 'going down' a 'dangerous path' after congressional visit to Taiwan

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan. Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
US News and World Report

Kyiv Mayor Says 1 Killed, Several Wounded in Missile Strikes

KYIV (Reuters) - One person was killed and several wounded in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments. Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target...
