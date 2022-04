SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.) SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…

