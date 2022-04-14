ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office: Body found washed ashore in Manteca was victim of homicide

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River.

A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim on Thursday as 53-year-old Joseph Raymond Tigue of Manteca.

The RV resort is located on the outskirts of Manteca on Williamson Road.

Anyone who may have seen something or who knows anything about the killing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4425. Callers should reference case number 22-8138. Callers can also contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

