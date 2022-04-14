7 Guns Taken Off Vancouver Streets

VANCOUVER, Wa.–Around 11:30 last night , the Vancouver fire department was dispatched for a house fire on 76th avenue. The homeowner called in and reported his garage was on fire. Fortunately, smoke detectors were working . Crews found heavy fire showing from the front of the house. Everyone got out of the home safely. The homeowner closed the door to his house when he evacuated, that kept the fire from spreading at a much faster pace and allowed firefighters to gain control of this fire quicker. A total of 9 units from Vancouver and one unit from Fire District 6 assisted in fighting the fire . There were no injuries. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO