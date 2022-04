A new update/tease from Masahiro Sakurai -- the creator of Super Smash Bros. and the director of the Nintendo series as well -- may shed light on the release date of the next game in the franchise. Recently, Sakurai won Famitsu's Most Valuable Creator Award, and during his acceptance speech for the award, he confirmed that he's begun the process of working on his next project, which is new compared to his previous updates in 2021. Sakurai doesn't say what this project is, but he does say it's been a lot of hard work so far, and the expectation is that it's the next Super Smash Bros. game as it's all Sakurai has worked on since 2005, minus one quick diversion in 2012 in the form of Kid Icarus: Uprising.

