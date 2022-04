Notre Dame has some wiggle room, to say the least. The Fighting Irish began the 2021-22 season with 10 scholarship players. Naturally, that number is set to dwindle as time goes on. Three players — Abby Prohaska, Anaya Peoples and Sam Brunelle — from last year’s roster entered the transfer portal. Two of them, Peoples and Brunelle, already announced which new programs they’ll play for. Additionally, Maya Dodson was selected No. 26 overall in last week’s WNBA Draft.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO