Payments of $300 headed to residents as state approves ‘historic rebate program’ – see if you’re eligible for the cash

PAYMENTS of $300 will be sent to residents after one state approved what was dubbed a historic rebate program.

Delaware lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that will provide the payments to thousands of eligible residents.

Delaware lawmakers have approved a plan to send $300 payments to residents Credit: Delaware.gov

Delaware Governor John Carney signed the bill after its approval on Thursday Credit: Handout - Getty

The state announced that the funds will be given to Delaware residents who filed a 2020 tax return.

Individuals will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly will get $600.

Senior citizens and residents who didn’t earn enough money to file a tax return are also eligible.

The one-time payments aim to help offset rising costs of living and inflation.

The bill was signed by Governor John Carney on Thursday.

“Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” Carney said.

“Every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term.

"These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”

Funds are expected to be delivered to residents who already filed 2020 personal income tax returns by the end of May, lawmakers said.

The state's Department of Finance is working to develop a way for qualifying adult residents who did not file a 2020 Delaware tax return to receive the rebate.

Additional information is expected to be announced on the state website as it becomes available.

The state wound up with a $1billion surplus, prompting lawmakers to provide the rebate as gas prices and other costs continue to soar.

State House Minority Leader Danny Short said more than $230million will be returned to Delaware residents.

“My members believe this initiative should be the first significant step in a process to better balance the cost of providing state services and easing the tax burden on all Delawareans," Short said.

Delaware Online reports this is likely the first bill of its kind.

But other states are also providing payments to residents in a similar move.

Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, New Jersey, and New Mexico are among the states providing state stimulus checks and rebate check programs.

