‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Join the new era reminiscing about the highest-rated ‘KUWTK’ moments

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently premiered their brand new HULU show. As we previously reported, they promised to shatter the walls and allow fans a deeper look into the lives of all five famous siblings and beyond.

After releasing the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , many things happened to the famous family, from cheating scandals to divorce and marriage proposals; the new era promises juicy content and nailbiting situations.

Getty Images / Instagram Many things happened to the famous family, from cheating scandals to divorce and marriage proposals.

Since the new show follows the storyline of KUWTK , an excellent thing to do is to reminisce about a few things that made headlines. Therefore, the research team at SlotsUp has taken a look back at all 294 episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to see which was the highest-rated by fans.

Known for being a tell-all-style reality show in its earlier seasons, KUWTK was later criticized by fans for featuring sillier, scripted storylines and shying away from the real drama hitting news headlines, resulting in a loss in viewership.

So, it is a surprise that the top three highest-rated episodes were in the show’s final season, with the KarJenner’s obstacle course (Season 20, Episode 3 taking first place.

Now, find below the most iconic moments from the 20 seasons.

Season 1 - Episode 4 - Kim poses for Playboy Kim Kardashian is approached by Playboy magazine to feature nude on the cover of their December 2007 issue. Kim is hesitant at first, but “momager” Kris Jenner encourages her. To show Kris what a difficult decision it is, Kim organizes a semi-nude shoot for her mum. Kris enjoys her topless shoot, surprising Kim and the Kardashian family.

Season 2 - Episode 4 - The sisters teach Kendall about puberty Khloe has a woman-to-woman talk with younger sister Kendall, with help from older sisters Kim and Kourtney. Meanwhile, Kris auditions to become a cheerleader at her old school but is skeptical following her knee injury.

Season 3 - Episode 1 - Khloe goes to prison Khloe goes to prison Kris and Bruce Jenner are furious at Khloe when she goes to jail for violating her probation, following her arrest in season one for drinking under the influence. The upcoming anniversary of Robert Kardashian ’s death triggers Kris to have a meltdown.

Season 4 - Episode 10 - Kourtney breaks up with Scott The family head to Las Vegas to celebrate Kim’s birthday and attend an important business meeting. Scott gets violently drunk and is forced to sober up in the hotel room, but to the surprise of the Kardashian family, Scott arrives at dinner reservations acting disorderly. Scott gets into a heated argument with the waiter and shoves a $100 bill in his mouth. The drama unfolds as Kourtney ends her relationship with Scott because of his actions.

Season 5 - Episode 1 - Kim’s house (mansion) party Following her split from Reggie Bush , Kim Kardashian purchases a new house. Kris thinks Kim is acting overprotective of her home, so she decides to throw a house party to break into Kim’s house. Following the erupt events from last season, Kim and Kourtney disagree on whether Scott is welcome in Khloe and Lamar Odom ’s house.

Season 6 - Episode 16 - Kendall's 16th Birthday party The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrates Kendall’s sweet sixteen birthday in style, but Bruce Jenner’s overprotective nature begins to dampen the party. Rapper Tyga made a guest appearance, plus Kendall got an expensive new Range Rover.

Season 7 - Episode 1 - Khloe gets a DNA test Kris decides to pursue a DNA test to prove Khloe’s paternity, following rumors that Khloe’s father wasn’t Robert Kardashian. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kim get into a heated argument when Kim decides to take over relocating DASH.

Season 8 - Episode 1 - Kim reveals her first pregnancy with Kanye West Kim announces her pregnancy to family and friends, but the ongoing divorce with Kris Humphries causes unwanted stress to the couple. Meanwhile, Kim and Kayne begin looking for a new home.

Season 9 - Episode 1 - Bruce and Kris open up about their relationship Bruce and Kris discuss their relationship issues and decide to separate but not divorce. Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner children begin to question the impact it will have on Kendall and Kylie. Khloe and Lamar’s relationship continues to deteriorate.

Season 10 - Episode 11 - Bruce opens up about his decision to live as a woman. Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner family open up about Caitlyn’s transition to becoming a woman. The daughters begin to support her, especially Kim, as she helps upgrade her wardrobe.

Season 11 - Episode 6 - Drama unfolds on a trip to St. Bart's The family embarks on a trip to St. Bart’s to forget their troubles, but drama seems to follow them to paradise. Kourtney gets some disturbing news about Scott, while Kendall is unimpressed when younger sister Kylie invites her boyfriend, Tyga, on the trip. Kris struggles to build bridges with Khloe and Kim after remaining in contact with Lamar after the split.

Season 12 - Episode 2 - The family goes to New York for the launch of Yeezy Kayne invites the whole family to New York to launch Yeezy Season 3. Following his tragic accident, Lamar decides to make his first public outing to the show, where he is met with cheers from the crowd. Khloe and Caitlyn start to build their relationship.

Season 13 - Episode 2 - Kim is robbed at gunpoint in Paris Kourtney and Kim head to Paris Fashion week to see Kendall walk the runway for the first time, but their trip takes a dark turn when Kim is robbed at gunpoint, alone in her hotel room.

Season 14 - Episode 2 - Unflattering photos of Kim hit the press Kourtney, Kim, and friends head to Mexico for Kourtney’s birthday, but the trip turns disastrous when unflattering images of Kim hit the press. The drama unfolds as Scott is jealous of Kourtney’s girls‘ trip.

Season 15 - Episode 2 - Art Vandelay makes an appearance Khloe and Scott formulate an elaborate plan to prove Kris Isn’t the art expert she claims to be. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe try to get to the root of Kourtney’s bad attitude, which ignites a colossal argument amongst the sisters.

Season 16 - Episode 1 - Kim fights Kanye’s corner on a trip to Chicago Kim’s loyalty to Kanye becomes the source of conflict during a trip to Chicago. Kourtney struggles with anxiety following her breakup, so her younger sister Khloe decides to plan a girl’s trip to Palm Springs.

Season 17 - Episode 11 - Kourtney caught hiding life from cameras Kim and Khloe are furious that Kourtney is hiding aspects of her life from the cameras, and their attempt to fire her from the show ends in a heated argument among the sisters. Kim helps a young man, recently out of prison, with his future.

Season 18 - Episode 2 - Kim and Kourtney’s iconic fight Tensions boil as Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her recent attitude, leading to an explosive fight between Kim and Kylie. Kourtney and Kim head to Armenia to baptize their kids, where tensions are high.

Season 19 - Episode 4 - Kendall and Kylie’s fight Following in their sister’s footsteps, just one season later, the Jenner girls fought their own after a day of petty bickering led to a physical altercation in the car — all because Kylie had insisted on being dropped off home before Kendall.

Season 20 - Episode 3 - Scott and Kourtney are set up on a date In an episode that caters to the nostalgia of past seasons, Kim and Khloe are keen to set Kourtney and Scott up on a date after they see what they interpret to be sparks flying between the pair. This episode was the show’s highest-rated, gaining a score of 6.6/10 on IMDb, according to data from SlotsUp.