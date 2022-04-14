‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Join the new era reminiscing about the highest-rated ‘KUWTK’ moments
By Shirley Gómez
3 days ago
The Kardashian-Jenner family recently premiered their brand new HULU show. As we previously reported, they promised to shatter the walls and allow fans a deeper look into the lives of all five famous siblings and beyond.
After releasing the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , many things happened to the famous family, from cheating scandals to divorce and marriage proposals; the new era promises juicy content and nailbiting situations.
Since the new show follows the storyline of KUWTK , an excellent thing to do is to reminisce about a few things that made headlines. Therefore, the research team at SlotsUp has taken a look back at all 294 episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to see which was the highest-rated by fans.
Known for being a tell-all-style reality show in its earlier seasons, KUWTK was later criticized by fans for featuring sillier, scripted storylines and shying away from the real drama hitting news headlines, resulting in a loss in viewership.
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
Kim Kardashian had the support of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they arrived at the event holding hands. Pete Davidson didn’t walk the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere, but she did show up to support...
From friends to lovers! Kourtney Kardashian told her and Travis Barker's romantic love story during the premiere episode of the Kardashians on Hulu, set to premiere on Thursday, April 14. “Travis is my boyfriend....
Breaking down their "weird" relationship! Khloé Kardashian admitted she and Scott Disick have a "flirty" friendship during the first episode of the family's new Hulu show The Kardashians, set to premiere on Thursday, April...
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
Kris Jenner is gearing up for the premiere of The Kardashians. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Tuesday, the 66-year-old opened up about her excitement for her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians — which follows the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer.
Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look.
Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.
To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
Modern family! The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to welcome a child when her eldest son, Mason, arrived in December 2009. Kim Kardashian followed in her footsteps, as did younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. […]
No. 1 aunt! While talking about her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall Jenner has opened up multiple times about having kids of her own. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the model’s siblings to start a family, welcoming son Mason with Scott Disick in 2009. The Poosh creator went on to give birth […]
The Kardashian-Jenner family took over social media once again earlier this week as they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were in attendance (Kendall was later revealed to be sick that day), fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner faked being at the event.
While holding nothing back, Sean Penn just opened up about his third marriage in the new cover story for Hollywood Authentic. The Milk star, 61, admitted he is still in love with his estranged wife, actress Leila George, 30, who filed for divorce from him in October of last year.
Kris Jenner is trying out something different. The 66-year-old momager took to her Instagram Story Tuesday night to debut a new hairdo ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. "Kendall and Kylie collection," Kris wrote over the video, which saw the proud mom applying her daughters' latest...
AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
Beauty rule-breaker! Kim Kardashian isn’t above sleeping in a full face of makeup when she deems it necessary. On the Friday, April 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the reality star, 41, revealed that she paid a visit to her makeup artist well before her virtual appearance on the morning show. “I got […]
Wolf Webster has a new moniker! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story Monday to reveal that her and Travis Scott's son will no longer be going by the name Wolf. "FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore," Kylie shared before adding that the couple didn't feel like the name was a good fit for the one-month-old. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
Kim Kardashian’s reorganized pantry looks like the ideal place to do restorative meditation —and we don’t say that lightly. Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website gave us an update on the status of Kim’s super zen walking pantry.
According to the publication, Kim recruited Mary Astadourian of A Detailed...
Britney Spears started Monday with a bang, announcing that she is pregnant. The singer shared a photograph of a pink teacup with flowers and a long caption explaining that she took a pregnancy test after noticing she was gaining back some weight she had lost. “I thought...
Scott Disick attended the Hulu premiere with new GF Rebecca Donaldson, but things were awkward with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker’s family night. Scott Disick is still very much part of the Kardashian clan — however, the 38-year-old “felt like an outcast” at the premiere for the family’s new Hulu series, which drops on April 14. The Talentless CEO attended the black carpet event with his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, while ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian made it a family affair with fiancé Travis Barker and son Reign, 6, and Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22. Although Scott has maintained public support for Kourt and Travis, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why he still was in an “awkward position.”
Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his thoughts on faith, following his involment in the upcoming film Father Stu, acting alongside Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz, featured in exclusive on our digital cover, legendary star Mel Gibson, and actress Jacki Weaver.
