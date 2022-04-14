ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls vehicles over ‘Boombox’ feature again

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B63IQ_0f9ktL7600

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is issuing a recall of nearly 595,000 vehicles due to a feature that could pose a danger to pedestrians — it’s the second time this year the “Boombox” feature has triggered a recall.

The current recall covers certain Model Y, X and S vehicles made from 2020 through 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Thursday. Model 3 vehicles made from 2017 through 2022 are also included. NHTSA explains that the “Boombox” feature in these models could play over external speakers, masking sounds to warn pedestrians of an approaching vehicle. About 594,717 vehicles were recalled in February for the same issue.

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to disable Boombox functionality while vehicles are in drive, neutral or reverse modes, free of charge. The recall will also disable Boombox during Summon and Smart Summon modes, which let users move certain models to their location using GPS.

The Tesla recall identification number is SB-22-00-003.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Owners who had Boombox issues remedied under the February recall will also need to have the new software installed, Tesla says.

Tesla is expected to mail owner notification letters by June 6. In the meantime, owners can contact Tesla at (877) 798-3752 or the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Boombox#The Recall#Nexstar#Nhtsa#Gps#The Wtaj Newsletter
KMOV

Fluid leak causes recall on Ford vehicles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ford has issued a recall for some of its pickups and SUV’s because of a brake fluid leak. Close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. They include F-150′s from the 2016, 17, and 18 model.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motorious

Corvette Z06 Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably. It wasn’t too long ago we covered a C7 Corvette Z06 trying to impress an S550 Mustang on a four-lane road. That story was controversial since some felt the Ford driver goaded the Chevy driver into racing, but the resulting crash was painful to watch. Now we have another example of a C7 Z06 driver trying to look cool and failing miserably, and no this isn’t us saying we hate Corvettes or Z06s or Chevrolets or whatever.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CARS
WTAJ

One killed in Clearfield County motorcycle crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have identified a man killed after crashing his Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle in Penn Township. On April 13 around 2:30 p.m., 68-year-old Rodney Jordan veered off the roadway on SR 219 just west of McFadden Road after failing to get around a left curve, according to state […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona ‘ghost gun’ seller racks up new charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man accused of selling ghost guns and having grenades is facing even more charges after running from police and ditching a container of meth, Altoona police report. Allen Poorman, 47, is facing even more charges from early April when police were tipped off about his possible location in Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf has Pa. flags ordered to half-staff in honor of fire chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Tom Wolf on Friday ordered for the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities in Cambria County to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hope Fire Company Fire Chief Isaac David Hassen, Sr. (Dave). The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 20 and also during Dave’s […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

“Pilgrim” the puppy rescued safely after 200 mile journey through the state

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—Before finding his way to a shelter, Pilgrim, the puppy, was on his own for a month traveling through many counties. Pilgrim got his nickname from his 200-mile journey through towns searching for his owner. It’s unclear where he started his journey, but posts on social media show he’s traveled as far as Mercersburg in Fulton County and working his way up towards Mount Union in Huntingdon County.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Burger King regular sets trashcan on fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arraigned on April 14 after allegedly setting a trashcan on fire in a Burger King restroom in November. Muhammad A. Moore, 38, faces charges that include arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Management said Moore was a frequent customer at the Burger King on Plank […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia man charged after child ejected from DUI crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Philadelphia is behind bars following a DUI crash in Johnstown that resulted in a 7-year-old boy being ejected from the vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13, around 7 p.m., 31-year-old Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr. was traveling down Bedford Street when he lost control of his red minivan near […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pine Grove Mills mobility study hosting open house

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are conducting a study to improve transportation mobility in the Pine Grove Mills area. An open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building. Residents will have a chance to review […]
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy