Cowboys 'favorites' to land Kyler Murray if Cardinals trade him?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Amid all the drama connected to social-media activities and agent statements and assurances that everything is fine and dandy, two things are clear following Thursday's report shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Arizona Cardinals two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray wants a contract extension, and his employer either isn't willing to match his asking price or simply hasn't yet done so ahead of the upcoming draft that begins on April 28.

Pelissero added that "it'd be a surprise" if Murray played on his current deal but also noted that "Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded." As Jeremy Cluff explained for the Arizona Republic, at least one outlet is already speculating about where the 24-year-old will be playing this fall.

Odds Checker clearly isn't sold on the idea of the Cardinals trading Murray and lists Arizona at -500, with an 83.33% implied chance, to keep the signal-caller. However, the favorite among outside candidates to land Murray is none other than the Dallas Cowboys at +800 (11.11% implied chance).

"Kyler Murray is from Bedford, Texas, and like seemingly everyone else from Texas there is always a link back to the Cowboys," Odds Checker's Matt O'Leary wrote. "I get it that (Cowboys owner and general manager) Jerry Jones is nuts and likes nothing more than a big splash but I would be truly stunned if even he pulled the trigger on a trade that brought in Kyler Murray for his team."

Jones raised eyes this week when he said he's willing to trade up in this year's draft, but no reasonable person believes he's targeting a quarterback at this time. Besides, it was only back in January when Jones heavily endorsed Dallas QB1 Dak Prescott, who inked a massive four-year extension with the franchise in March 2021.

While this offseason has taught fans to "never say never" as it pertains to big-name quarterbacks changing teams, a Prescott-for-Murray swap seems more like something that'd occur in a "Madden" video game than in real life.