OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mexican citizen is found guilty in a conspiracy to distribute meth and an Omaha man is sentenced after police say he committed five robberies. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported a conviction and sentencing update for two men in separate incidents involving the distribution of methamphetamine and a string of robberies.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO