Light rail 1 Line service between UW, Northgate stations resumes

New light rail station .

Light rail 1 Line service is back up following an interruption between the University of Washington and Northgate stations, Sound Transit announced Thursday afternoon.

The service interruption was due to an issue with fire suppression systems at the U District, Roosevelt, and Northgate stations.

The 1 Line was still operational between Angle Lake and University of Washington.

A shuttle bus was available for passengers between the University of Washington and Northgate stations.

©2022 Cox Media Group