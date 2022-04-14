Local fire departments fight blaze near Ollie Liner Center on Wednesday

The Plainview Fire Department was joined by the Halfway and Hale Center Volunteer Fire Departments Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a fire south of the Ollie Liner Center. (Provided by the City of Plainview)

The Plainview Fire Department was joined by the Halfway and Hale Center Volunteer Fire Departments Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a fire south of the Ollie Liner Center. Streets were closed down and residents were asked to avoid the area as the teams worked together, according to a notice from the city sent out around 4 p.m. The fire was contained and about 95% extinguished by about 4:30 p.m. The wildfire marks the third major fire event around Plainview and Seth Ward in two days.