Local fire departments fight blaze near Ollie Liner Center on Wednesday
The Plainview Fire Department was joined by the Halfway and Hale Center Volunteer Fire Departments Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a fire south of the Ollie Liner Center. Streets were closed down and residents were asked to avoid the area as the teams worked together, according to a notice from the city sent out around 4 p.m. The fire was contained and about 95% extinguished by about 4:30 p.m. The wildfire marks the third major fire event around Plainview and Seth Ward in two days.
Comments / 0