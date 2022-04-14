ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petty: Dealing with the devil

By Alvin Petty
I am no expert about the devil. But the worst of humans seem to be driven by an evil force in life. And we all are guilty of some self-destructive behavior, maybe a lot of it at times. All evil that entices us or is thrown at us can be defeated by trusting and choosing God’s way, come Hell or high water. What Satan may be suggesting can be defeated by thinking positively of yourself and trusting in God’s presence and power to help. Fighting evil is most difficult sometimes, but not fighting with God’s help always brings terrible destruction for ourselves and those we especially love.

When Jesus was defeating demons, he did it within the parameters of his culture’s belief system about the devil and demons. What mattered was healing the hurting people, not arguing about what they believed. That is my viewpoint at this time of life. I buy into modern science all that I understand. Science is a good partner to faith in Christ.

This is the first place in Luke where we run into demon possession. I think for Jesus to heal such people, he had to do it in accord with their strongly held spiritual beliefs. Whatever one thinks, Jesus did it and still does it. Understanding is always great but getting the job of healing done is the necessity. “Faith works!” said Roy Rogers!!! Even where there is inadequate knowledge of psychological and scientific factors and positive faith in God’s help, it can turn the bad into good.

There were exorcists all over the Mediterranean world in Jesus’ day. But they tried to heal generally by performing some kind of circus act. Jesus never did this; he just spoke, touched the suffering ones and commanded health. Other exorcists were also somewhat hysterical and used strange paraphernalia.

Jesus’ authority was arresting to the rabbis of his day. Imagine the confidence, inner strength, faith, psychology, calmness and the love to heal his patients that Jesus had to have.

Personally, I doubt that Jesus believed in demons the same way that the general public did. Jesus had his own authority soundly within himself. The rabbis of his day could only speak by quoting the rabbis of the past.

But Jesus spoke always from his own sense of authority within himself. We all can learn to speak from authority in our own soul where God’s spirit and authority abides and guides if we seek and listen.

Be still in your inner self and you will know that the Lord is truly your God!

