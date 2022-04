It’s this point in the calendar year when you’re reminded Boston is one of the best sports cities in the world. The Bruins clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on Saturday, the same day the Red Sox blanked the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. We’re also inching toward the start of the Boston Marathon, which returns to its typical Patriots’ Day slot for the first time in three years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO