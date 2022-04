From legal work to needlework, Laura Barker has turned her part-time hobby into a full-time business with her new store, All Strung Out Yarn Shop. Though knitting has been around for centuries, Barker’s shop carries brands like Sardar, which targets a younger market with items such as festival wear and stuffed animal kits. She also sells every material a knitter could need, including linen, acrylic and wool-acrylic materials, as well as different sizes of needles.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO