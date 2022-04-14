Catholic Social Services hosts Easter food drive

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The spirit of giving was in Carbondale on Thursday as a local organization is helping around 500 families have a great meal for Easter.

Catholic Social Services held its Easter food distribution at their Carbondale office Thursday afternoon.

They expect to provide meals for around 500 families.

“We started doing this in our old building about 7 years ago. We used to have other types of giveaways before COVID, so we had to redirect and then we moved here. It’s pretty crazy already and we just got started. This is something we like to do to serve this community, it’s needed so if we can help, we do,” said Michelle Santanna, Office Supervisor Catholic Social Services Carbondale.

Santanna said the organization probably had around 45 volunteers helping out.

One of those volunteers was Elizabeth Black who thinks the food distribution is a great event with an even better turnout.

“It is amazing. it’s a little hectic but incredible turnout, it’s great to give back my time. We bagged up a lot of groceries probably about 400 cars we’re gonna give out for,” said Elizabeth Black, volunteer.

“I’m ready for almost 500 families,” said Santanna.

Black said she helps bag all the groceries and puts them in the cars as they drive up.

“Most of the food came from CEO the Weinberg region food bank. they gave away baked goods from Quinn’s, hams from Schiff’s and items donated from Carbondale Area School,” said Santanna.

The community turnout was huge with lines of cars wrapped around the building. The food was provided by CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank, Quinn’s Market in Archbald, Schiff’s Marketplace in Scranton as well as donations from the Carbondale Area School District.

“The price of groceries right now is extremely high people are still out of work and things like that so definitely it’s a big need and with the holidays with Easter, definitely a big need,” Black stated.

Organizers say looking at the numbers they are neck and neck with how things were at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It looks like the way the numbers are going from what I can see coming in, the amount of people looking for help, people who have never been here, we are neck and neck with the beginning of COVID,” said Santanna.

“I’ve retired now for 2 years and things are getting a lot tougher. Obviously, people were willing to come out and wait however long we have to wait in order to get some food for Easter,” said Jude Pequigney, Carbondale.

Volunteers included members of Catholic Social Services, community members and the Fell Township Volunteer Fire Police.

