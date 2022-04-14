ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem man charged with seven counts of violation of sex offender registration act

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 37-year-old Salem man has been charged in Marion County Court with seven counts of violation of the sex offender registration act. Salem Police say Christopher Waldon of Sherwood Drive...

