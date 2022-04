CLEVELAND, Ohio — The sun is shining the grass is growing, but the retailers’ supply of lawnmowers, trimmers and other outdoor equipment isn’t. If you find a lawnmower you like, don’t wait till your lawn is 3 to 4 inches high, said Ted Kruse, owner of Chagrin Pet, Garden and Power Equipment in Chagrin Falls. It may not be their next time you shop.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO