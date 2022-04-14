Chippewa Hills distance runner excited with her team's start

Rainey Schreiber (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REMUS – Chippewa Hills girls track team is off to a 3-0 start after a successful meet at Reed City on Tuesday, and athletes such as Rainey Schriver and are looking to continue to play a key role in the Warriors’ championship efforts.

Schreiber is a senior for the Warriors specializing in the long distances. in Tuesday’s CSAA Gold meet, she was fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a personal record of 6 minutes and 41.49 seconds. He was fourth in the 3,200-meters with a personal record of 14:36.93.

It’s Schreiber’s fourth season varsity track, not counting her 2020 seaosn which was canceled.

Last season “went good,” Schreiber recalled. “I improved my time by four minutes.” It was a matter of hard work and sticking with it she noted.

She indicated the 3,200 is her best event.

“I’d like to get in the low 14s this year,” she said. “The key will be improving my speed. During the race, I like to maintain my pace and have a good kick at the end.”

She may occasionally do the 800 meters but Schreibe indicated shell be focusing ot he 800 and 1,600.

Schreiber also ran cross country in the fall for the Warriors.

“It went very well at the end,” she said.

Schreiber said cross country is her favorite sport.

“I like running that distance,” she said.

Schreiber trained during the winter to get ready for the spring.

She’s hoping this will be her best year. She wants to help the team win its 19th straight conference track and field championship.

“I think we can do it,” she said. “I have faith in our team. Central Montcalm hs been on our tail so we have to watch out for them.”

Chippewa Hills will be hosting an invitational on Saturday. The weather forecast is predicting a cold and windy day.

“I like it in the 60s,” Schreiber said.