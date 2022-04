MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A Ukrainian couple who barely made it out of their war torn country, is now safe here in the Bay Area with their daughter. "I cannot get used to the airplanes," said Anatoli Hulyi, who escaped with his wife, and is now staying with his daughter, Oksana Lapii in Morgan Hill. "I’m very, very nervous. There is this feeling of anxiety that I cannot stop or overcome."

