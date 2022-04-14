ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Man accused of killing co-worker at Isle of Wight warehouse turns himself in after nearly 7 months on the run

By Peter Dujardin, Daily Press
 3 days ago

A 24-year-old man accused of shooting a co-worker to death at an Isle of Wight County warehouse in September turned himself in Thursday.

After nearly seven months on the run, Preston Kyle Thomas walked into the Isle of Wight County Sherriff’s Office and was arrested “without incident” at 11:44 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas is charged in the Sept. 23 slaying of 26-year-old Rakim Breeden at Safeco Products at the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park near Windsor.

Breeden, on his first day as a temporary worker, accidentally knocked Thomas’ cellphone off a ledge that afternoon, damaging the phone and spurring a heated argument.

Surveillance footage shows Thomas going to his car, then coming back inside. The sheriff’s office says the two men exchanged more words during a break before Thomas pulled out a gun and shot Breeden several times.

He died en route to a hospital as Thomas fled.

A Virginia State Police SWAT team surrounded Thomas’ apartment in Carrollton that night, but he wasn’t home.

The reward for information leading to Thomas’ arrest was increased to $5,000 a couple months ago, and electronic billboards were launched around Hampton Roads asking for help. He’s charged with felony murder and gun charges, the Sheriff’s Office says.

It was not immediately clear what caused him to turn himself in.

Breeden was a military police officer in the Army National Guard before landing the job as the temporary worker.

An attorney for the family said he also held a psychology degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and had just moved in with his mother in Hertford County, North Carolina, to help her as she battled cancer.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

Newport News, VA
