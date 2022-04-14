Suspect in West Memphis bank robbery leads police on chase into Memphis, caught sitting on porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning. The CPD said the FBI will lead the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit are also assisting.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after a man was shot in Parkway Village Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened at a home on Knightway Road near Almo Avenue at around 8:11 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At the time of the shooting, police […]
The suspect was seen leaving in a white Buick Encore SUV. He is described as being roughly between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 6' tall and sporting a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket with silver stripes, black pants and white shoes.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
A Kentucky woman has been arrested after she reportedly stole multiple packages from a Mississippi apartment complex. The Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report last Monday about the packages being stolen from an apartment complex on University Avenue in Oxford. Prishionia Lyle, 24, of Princeton, Kentucky, was charged with...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued an alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday. Investigators said 33-year-old Crystal Montgomery was last seen Tuesday leaving the area near the 4900 block of Davis Cove, not far from Southland Mall. Police said Montgomery left home to look...
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an image of a teen reunited with his dog that captivated the hearts of millions, and the image did the exact same thing for a Senatobia woman but for a different reason. A woman who says she is the mother of the teen spoke with WREG, and she says it […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple homicides remain unsolved in the same neighborhoods in Memphis, and many wonder if a street code is to blame. On April 17, 2021, 15-year-old Jarvis Triplett was gunned down on his ATV near Mississippi Boulevard and South Parkway. “I don’t know why someone would want to do this to my child,” […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch for a missing 33-year-old woman. Crystal Montgomery is described as 5′9, 200 pounds, wearing a red sweatshirt, and black jeans. The woman has been missing since Mar. 15, police said. Montgomery left their home, in the 4900 block...
UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
