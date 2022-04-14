ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect in West Memphis bank robbery leads police on chase into Memphis, caught sitting on porch

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Police said they found Clyde...

www.localmemphis.com

WREG

Police: Man found shot to death in car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDAM-TV

Bank robbery in Columbia; suspect wanted

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning. The CPD said the FBI will lead the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit are also assisting.
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
WREG

Mom sees son on news one year after reporting him missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an image of a teen reunited with his dog that captivated the hearts of millions, and the image did the exact same thing for a Senatobia woman but for a different reason. A woman who says she is the mother of the teen spoke with WREG, and she says it […]
WREG

Bystander injured in shootout at South Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch issued for missing 33-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch for a missing 33-year-old woman. Crystal Montgomery is described as 5′9, 200 pounds, wearing a red sweatshirt, and black jeans. The woman has been missing since Mar. 15, police said. Montgomery left their home, in the 4900 block...
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
