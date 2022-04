TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time in two years, we are heading into Easter weekend with low COVID-19 numbers. "Even though we know COVID is out there, if you're bringing family members together that are fully vaccinated, the risk of anybody developing serious disease is a fraction of a fraction of a percentage," explained Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety. "So, that feels like a really good space to be in."

