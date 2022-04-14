ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Broussard Police investigating city’s second homicide this year

By Mark Rigsby
 3 days ago

BROUSSARD, La. ( KLFY ) – Broussard Police are investigating the city’s second homicide this year. It happened at a convenience store parking lot, on one of the busiest roads in Lafayette Parish. So far, there are no suspects.

The morning after after a man was found shot to death at the ‘On the Run’ convenience store and gas station, at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road, it was businesses as usual. No evidence of the crime that was committed.

“Upon arrival we discovered there was a male deceased in the vehicle, as a result of a homicide,” said Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier.

Officers responded there shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the man dead in a car from a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Foul play is suspected.

The shooting victim has been identified as Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., 19, of Iberia Parish.

“We’re sifting through, if there were witnesses. We have some name of some who may have witnessed something. Our detectives are going through that information right now, to make sure they don’t have any vital information on the case,” said Olivier.

The convenience store has several video surveillance cameras outside Olivier says investigators are attempting to get a copy of the video, so they can get the information they need to identify a suspect.

“I think it’s very important because it helps you identify potential suspects that are involved in the case. These days, there are video cameras everywhere. It’s very important that we get this information to sift through it, to see our suspects, and know what took place,” said Olivier.

If you have any information that will help investigators solve the case, please call Broussard Police or Crime Stoppers.

