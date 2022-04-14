ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield School Committee approves paraprofessional contract

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield School Committee has approved a contract between the Springfield Public Schools (SPS) and the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals after two years of negotiations.

The new contract includes an increase in salary to $18 an hour, additional holiday pay, and paid professional development. The union ratified the contract by a vote of 95 percent on April 13th and it was approved by the School Committee on April 14.

Springfield Public Schools, union agree on increase pay for paraprofessionals

“I’d like to thank the School Committee for their generous offer for paraprofessionals. Paraprofessionals perform a valuable service in our classrooms, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to negotiate a contract that increases their compensation and provides other significant benefits,” said Warwick.

“I am very pleased that we were able to come to an agreement that increased the wages for all paraprofessionals’, added another paid holiday to our schedule and allowed us to continue to benefit from quality professional development opportunities,” said Catherine Mastronardi, president of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, also known as the paraprofessionals’ union.

The salary increases will be made retroactive to July 2020 under the proposed four-year agreement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

A closer look at the five Springfield school board candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Since school boards across the country have been under scrutiny there is more interest in who is running for Springfield Public School Board and what they plan to bring to the table if elected. The seven-member nonpartisan school board is responsible for these duties: Hire and evaluate the superintendent Set an annual […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Warwick, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board approves Budget and Ratifies Master Contract

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board on Monday night ratified the Master Contract with the certified staff and approved the 2022-2023 budget. Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the tax levy rate of $13.04 per one thousand dollars of valuation is the lowest since 2017. The changeover began when the district started paying for the bond on the new elementary facility addition.
GRISWOLD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paraprofessional#Sps#The School Committee
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools approve 3-year teachers’ contract extension -- ‘doable’ without levies

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time since 2016, teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District have a three-year-contract in place, attained by mutual agreement to extend the current agreement. That two-year deal, reached in December 2020 and averting a strike through one last marathon negotiating session,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Andover Townsman

DiCesaro, Wright win School Committee

Change is coming to the School Committee. Emily DiCesaro and Sandis Wright are the newest School Committee members replacing Shannon Scully and Paul Murphy, neither of whom sought reelection. DiCesaro topped the ballot out of four candidates with 1,302 votes and Wright came in second with 1,274 votes, according to the town’s unofficial results.
ELECTIONS
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy