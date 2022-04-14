Fire at Plymouth veteran's home extinguished

It probably started as a trash fire, but only a quick fire response kept it from igniting an apartment buildingAs the sun was setting on the dreary Sunday of February 27, eleven fire trucks were dispatched at 5:32 p.m. to the" Wimbledon Square and Gardens" apartments in the Reed neighborhood. Flames had been reported at 5117 S.E. 30th Avenue by several callers to 9-1-1, who said an apartment was on fire; dispatchers heard "lots of yelling in the background" of the calls. The first PF&R Company to arrive was from Woodstock Fire Station 25, who radioed in, "fire is...

