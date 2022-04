Years before the Sept. 11 museum was built at the World Trade Center, a storefront visitor center across the street opened to offer tours led by victims' relatives, survivors and others with personal ties to the trauma and tragedy of 9/11.Sixteen years and five million visitors later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum is poised to close within weeks, its leaders say, barring a last-minute rescue from millions of dollars in debt.“We've really been hanging on by a thread,” co-founder and CEO Jennifer Adams-Webb said, and it's now “a make-or-break situation.”While financial pressures have been building for some...

MUSEUMS ・ 27 DAYS AGO