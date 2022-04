SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sports broadcasting legend Dick Vitale posted an update on his cancer battle to his Twitter account on Monday. The ESPN analyst has been battling lymphoma, which he announced in August 2021. He has been receiving chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Despite the announcement that he was cancer free earlier this month, Vitale wrote that his doctor wanted him to finish his chemo treatments.

