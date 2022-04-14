ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Razer’s first Linux laptop is here, but it’s not for gamers

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a decade since Razer shipped its first Blade laptop, and they’ve all come with Windows. That isn’t quite changing today — but a company called Lambda is now putting Ubuntu on a souped-up version of last year’s Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Razer’s full blessing, with the aim of...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a new laptop for school or work? Don’t miss this insane deal

Students and professionals alike need a reliable laptop in order to accomplish their daily tasks. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that you can take advantage of if you’re on a tight budget. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, which currently include an offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Dell is selling the machine for a very affordable $245, after a $60 discount from the laptop’s original price of $305.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Save $111 on the Intel Core i7-12700K with this CPU deal

Amazon's CPU deals are offering up the Intel Core i7-12700K with a substantial discount today. You can currently get your hands on the Intel Core i7-12700K, one of the best CPUs for gaming, for just $384.95 (was $496.25) - that's $111 off the MSRP. While not the lowest ever rate we've observed, that's still a substantial enough saving to recommend this model. At considerably under $400, this processor packs one hell of a price-to-performance ratio for both the latest titles and all your computing needs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu Linux#Laptop#Desktop Linux#Intel Core#Usb#Tensorflow#Cuda#Cudnn#Cpu
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Unveils 144-core Grace CPU Superchip, Claims Arm Chip 1.5X Faster Than AMD's EPYC Rome

At GTC 2022, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finally shared more details around the company's Arm endeavors as he unveiled the company's new 144-core Grace CPU Superchip, the company's first CPU-only Arm chip designed for the data center. The Neoverse-based system supports Arm v9 and comes as two CPUs fused together with Nvidia's newly branded NVLink-C2C interconnect tech. Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip offers 1.5X more performance in a SPEC benchmark than two of the last-gen 64-core AMD EPYC processors in its own DGX A100 servers, and twice the power efficiency of today's leading server chips. Overall, Nvidia claims the Grace CPU Superchip will be the fastest processor on the market when it ships in early 2023 for a wide range of applications, like hyperscale computing, data analytics, and scientific computing.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

Why Run Windows Apps on Linux? Here Are 15 Linux Alternatives

As you might have noticed, more and more people are switching to Linux these days. However, it is still pretty common for Linux users to look for apps they are used to using on Windows. If you want to enjoy the Linux experience to the fullest, we recommend switching to...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
The Verge

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon today

Our collection of deals today proves that Mondays don’t have to be all bad. Our headlining deal on the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, for instance, brings the laptop down to its lowest price to date on Amazon. Normally, this configuration would cost $1,299.99, but it’s currently on sale for $949.99. This discount currently applies to the black, silver, and beige colorways, but the blue model is also on sale for $969.99.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards in Stock at Amazon

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are in stock at Amazon this week. Having trouble buying a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card? Well, you’re in luck, since now you can find stock of these graphics cards at Amazon this week. ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

PS5 restock available now at Game - get a console bundle today

Hours after consoles were first made available, the latest PS5 restock is still live at Game. The UK retailer has a few more PS5 bundles available to buy right now but the PS5 Digital Edition is now sold out. A queue system was in place but has now been disabled so you should be able to get in and buy a console almost immediately.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller crashes to its lowest ever price - and it's perfect for Elden Ring

While never shy of a price cut, Xbox controller deals at Amazon are showing some particularly tempting offerings right now. And one of the most interesting offers is the sublime Razer Wolverine V2, dropping to just $59.99 (down from $100). This is a deal that not only gets you one of the best PC controllers going but also one of the best controllers for Elden Ring so it is incredibly timely.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

Gone are the days when you’d need to spend upwards of $500 to get a stable, competent Windows laptop. Not only has entry-level hardware become much better, but Windows has also adapted to lower specced computers. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best cheap laptop deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch HP Stream laptop for just $180, a $60 discount from the regular price of $240. This is a great deal for a brand new Windows 11 computer! Keep reading to discover why this is the offer to get if you need a cheap laptop.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Thrustmaster’s T248 racing wheel for PlayStation and PC is $100 off

If you’re a fan of racing games, Thrustmaster’s T248 steering wheel and pedal setup is a nice way to make the experience feel more immersive. Designed for both PlayStation consoles and PC, it’s a great all-in-one package that can help beginners get started with a racing setup, one that requires little in the way of preparation. It’s an even better buy today given it’s currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for $299.99 instead of $399.99, a new all-time low.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This Inspiron 15 laptop is only $250 during the Dell Spring Sale

If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, you should be able to find a device that you can afford if you check out the available laptop deals. There’s no shortage of offers that you can find online, so it’s highly recommended that you start your search by taking a look at the Dell laptop deals that are part of the Dell Spring Sale event. One of the discounts that you can score is Dell’s $55 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which makes it even more affordable at just $250 compared to its original price of $305.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch laptop deal from HP drops the price to just $350

If you’re looking for a general-use laptop that’s just as good at school or the office as at home, HP is probably one of the best laptop brands. In fact, this HP 17 Laptop stands out from the crowd for providing a big screen and being cheaper than you’d expect. In fact, this deal from Dell brings its price down even lower to $350 from $500, a significant discount and probably one of the best HP laptop deals you’re going to find today.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D review

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is here, and it's the fastest gaming processor the red team has ever made. It also offers a value proposition Intel's elite gaming CPUs cannot compete with, even if they are actually the faster chips in the final reckoning. But that doesn't change the fact that AMD's new chip is a technically impressive beast, using the latest packaging processes from TSMC to bung an inordinate amount of cache into its new CPU.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Windows 11: Is it really less popular than Windows XP? (Spoiler: No)

A small IT management company, Lansweeper, is trying to boost its name recognition with yet another shocking press release about Windows 11 adoption. The headline is pure catnip for tech editors: "More PCs running Windows XP than Windows 11." And it worked! Just look at these credulous headlines:. The topline...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy