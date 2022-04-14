This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

This is my first foray reviewing here at the ‘Mania in almost four years, but it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now. Between Kayfabe Commentaries ceasing production and my shoot life (™ Dirty Dutch) taking precedence, there didn’t seem to be a spot for another reviewer, especially one who could only contribute so sporadically. But Larry always told me that I can review whatever the hell I want (and that’s an exact quote from him). Ever since we lost Larry, I’d been toying with the idea of reviewing something here, if nothing else just as my own way of thanking him, but I didn’t really know what to review. Then, I started hearing about this Game Changer PPV, and people not named Jim Cornette using the phrase “outlaw mudshow” to describe it. And, if there’s one thing that Larrold always appreciated about me, it was my willingness to rip on shitty wrestling and to praise good wrestling to the moon. So, enough talk, let’s get to it!

