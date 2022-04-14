ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Impact features the Madison Rayne battling Jessie McKay, with the livestream now online. You can see the video below, described...

Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster

A new report has the current internal breakdown of the Smackdown women’s roster in terms of babyfaces and heels. PWInsider reports that the current internal listing for the division is as follows:. Babyfaces:. * Ronda Rousey. * Sasha Banks. * Naomi. * Lacey Evans. Heels:. * Charlotte Flair. *...
This Weekend’s ROH TV Will Be The Final Episode On Sinclair

PWInsider reports that this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor TV will be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, no other episodes have bene produced. It’s expected the series will “quietly fade away”. The show will also no longer air on Stadium, CHARGE, FITE and the New England Sports Network.
Tony Khan Addresses Crowd After AEW Rampage

Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd following tonight’s AEW Rampage going off the air. PWInsider reports that Hangman Page played to the crowd following his win over Adam Cole on tonight’s show, then left. Cole took a while to recover then exited. As the area...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.15.22

We’re back to the blue guys and now the build seems to be on for Wrestlemania Backlash. Last week saw Shinsuke Nakamura come after Roman Reigns to suggest that he is the next challenger while Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match is officially set. Hopefully we get some built towards those matches this week so let’s get to it.
Liv Morgan Warns Her Fans To Watch Out For Scammers Posing As Her

In posts on Twitter, Liv Morgan warned her fans against scam accounts on social media posing as her in attempt to get money out of people. She wrote: “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please. A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”
Matt Hardy Says The Hardys Were Happy To Work AEW Dark: Elevation

In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy responded to a fan’s criticism of himself and his brother Jeff working on AEW Dark: Elevation. Hardy noted that he was happy to do it and so was Jeff. He wrote: “I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect...
Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan

In a post on Instagram, Mickie James spoke out about the negative reaction to a photo she took with a fan at a GAW TV party. The two posed as if they were going to prom together. However, the photo drew criticism due to how uncomfortable James allegedly looks (she noted she was uncomfortable, but for other reasons). Many fans tore down the man in the photo, and James jumped to his defense. She said she not only agreed to the photo, but it was her idea, and the man is a loyal fan who has donated a lot of money to the charities supported by GAW.
Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Two Weddings and a Lie Detector Test

Tonight’s episode of RAW is set to be a unique one, as it will feature a double wedding as well as a special lie detector test. The wedding will feature the couples Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie getting hitched, with R-Truth officiating. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is forcing Ezekiel to take a lie detector test to prove he’s not Elias. For those interested in wrestling, there will be two title matches. The lineup includes:
Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
Rated R Reviews: The WRLD on GCW 1.23.22

This is my first foray reviewing here at the ‘Mania in almost four years, but it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now. Between Kayfabe Commentaries ceasing production and my shoot life (™ Dirty Dutch) taking precedence, there didn’t seem to be a spot for another reviewer, especially one who could only contribute so sporadically. But Larry always told me that I can review whatever the hell I want (and that’s an exact quote from him). Ever since we lost Larry, I’d been toying with the idea of reviewing something here, if nothing else just as my own way of thanking him, but I didn’t really know what to review. Then, I started hearing about this Game Changer PPV, and people not named Jim Cornette using the phrase “outlaw mudshow” to describe it. And, if there’s one thing that Larrold always appreciated about me, it was my willingness to rip on shitty wrestling and to praise good wrestling to the moon. So, enough talk, let’s get to it!
