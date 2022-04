In an interview with Wrestling Inc at Wrestlemania 38, AJ Styles spoke about the retirement of Triple H and credited him with bringing Styles into the WWE back in 2016. He said: “Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man. You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me.”

