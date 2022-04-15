ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free mulch at Metrolink parking

The City of Claremont invites residents to take home free mulch next Saturday, April 23. Mulch will be available on a first come, first served basis beginning...

Metrolink adds 26 trains to its schedule on April 4

Hailing the move as its biggest service- restoration since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Metrolink announced Tuesday it will reinstate service on 24 of the most in-demand trains and add two new trains. The April 4 service update will also make four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains available to all Metrolink ticketholders,...
Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LA Family Harassed By Train Passenger During Trip to Bay Area

Two LA area dads are spending spring break answering difficult questions after they say they were harassed on a trip to the Bay Area on an Amtrak train. “Why did that man say you stole me? You didn’t steal me, you adopted me,” Robbie Pierce said his child asked him.
