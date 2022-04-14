ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada panel backs funding to expand Sisolak’s security team

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) - A state panel has endorsed an agency’s request for funding to expand Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s security team. The Board of Examiners’ vote Tuesday...

Comments / 10

Bill Collis
3d ago

another waste of tax payers money, has someone or something shoot at him or his wife, being challenged when in public us part of the job he accepted Nd should respect, and yes and the lasted issues I give high remarks on how he handle the situation but does it mean adding more cost? I don't think so, but that's only me!!!

4
lose the crutch
3d ago

Is the poor baby not going out to eat anymore whit guards. This means he is so loved by the people Not loser

6
no1984
3d ago

I guess it's too dangerous being around the voters? at least at restaurants

6
