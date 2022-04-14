Want a Lamborghini? You’ll Have to Wait a Year Even if You Have Money

Performance, comfort, and style meet together to create a vehicle that every family member is proud to ride in. That vehicle is the 2022 BMW X7. This luxury SUV is the largest model in the BMW stable, giving you three comfortable rows of seats in a smooth driving, performance-oriented SUV that turns heads when you drive by. Others want to ride along with you, but they can’t reach the level of luxury excellence that you’re providing for your family. The X7 might not be sportscar-cool, but it makes the right statement and allows you to look cool when you’re behind the wheel.

CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO