The first two weeks of the boys tennis season has been rather eventful from cold weather, to hot weather, to rain and more. Just like last year, power points will help determine the brackets for the state team sectional tournaments in 2022. The cutoff date is a ways away yet on May 14 and the seeding meeting is on May 18, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO