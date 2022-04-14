Crypto company says it's shutting down HQ because 'San Francisco is not safe' — but there’s more to the story

A photo of Market Street in San Francisco, where Kraken's global headquarters are located. (Kris Wong/Getty Images)

A San Francisco -based cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO announced the closure of its Market Street headquarters in the city for good — and blasted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in the process.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, in a statement first shared by Boudin recall organizer and conservative mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg on Twitter , appeared to shame Boudin for employees getting harassed and for “crime, mental illness and drug abuse” in the city.

“San Francisco is not safe and will not be safe until we have a DA who puts the rights of law abiding citizens above those of the street criminals he so ingloriously protects,” Powell wrote in the statement. Powell also praised police in his statement, saying they were “known to arrest the same offenders dozens of times” thanks to Boudin. (Powell misspelled his own name in the statement provided to Greenberg.)

A Kraken spokesperson confirmed the company’s departure from San Francisco — but notably, did not mention Boudin as the reason for the company’s exit from downtown, only alluding to Powell’s comments by saying that there is a need “to ensure the safety and security of our team members.”

“Kraken was one of the first companies in the world to pioneer the remote-first model. We have team members in more than 70 countries around the world, enabling us to offer a range of round-the-clock crypto services in just under 200 jurisdictions around the world,” the spokesperson said in an email to SFGATE Wednesday.

The spokesperson added, “We have no plans to establish a new, formal global HQ at this time.”

As the district attorney recall approaches , sentiments such as the one raised by Powell will likely only grow louder, as will support for Boudin. (On Wednesday, the R&B singer-songwriter John Legend publicly endorsed Boudin .)

San Francisco is indeed experiencing a crisis in increased drug use — and residents do believe that crime has gotten worse over the past year, even if the underlying data supports a more nuanced conclusion. Figures provided by San Francisco police show that reports of violent crimes such as rape, robbery and assault are at lower levels than they were before Boudin took office, but reports of some property crimes are increasing.

As many employees express a desire to continue to work from home, companies across industries and cities are beginning to ditch pricey office spaces. Their decision to close their offices — and not open a new location — certainly has financial benefits for the companies.

Many San Francisco tech companies have embraced the pandemic-induced transition to remote-first work — just as Kraken has. Tech heavyweights from Salesforce to Meta (with one notable exception ) are granting employees the option of flexible work, and with that has meant a reduction or total closure of offices, especially in one of the most expensive markets in the United States.

A report from commercial real estate agency Kidder Mathews finds that more than 20% of offices are still vacant. In a recent update, the agency wrote that there is “an uptick in tenant prospects, yet it seems they are not quite ready to make the jump to return to the office.”

Take the company’s word for it: Remote work has been beneficial for Kraken.

“Kraken’s remote-first model has enabled us to take significant strides in bringing global expertise and knowledge to the cryptocurrency industry,” the company spokesperson said.