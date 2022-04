Seattle students conducted a walkout on Monday in protest of the state’s decision to lift the mask mandate for schools. The walkout was being organized by the Seattle Student Union, which describes itself as “a group of concerned students about COVID in Seattle Public Schools.” Last week, the group demanded that the district reinstate its mask mandate by Friday, citing concerns over how another surge in COVID cases could lead to the return of virtual learning.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO