Dog Day Care Owner Facing Animal Abuse Charges

BOSTON (CBS) – The owner of Seacoast Canine is facing animal abuse charges. Jennifer Ford owns the doggie day care business with locations in Salisbury and Byfield.

The Essex County District Attorney says the group PETA tipped off Salisbury Police who investigated three separate incidents dating back to last year.

A judge has ordered Ford to stay away from her business and any animals that she does not own. Ford currently owns three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas and chickens.